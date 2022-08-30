Brazen Senior Burglar Subdued By Resident, Leonia Police Say

Amid multiple warnings of how senior citizens can protect themselves from break-ins, a younger Bergen County resident found himself face-to-face with a burglar well past his prime, authorities said.

The Christie Lane resident was home alone when he heard what he thought might be a returning family member around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.

He found Jose Velez, 67, of West 31st Street in Manhattan, instead, the chief said.

It wasn't all that tough for the resident to restrain the elderly intruder until police arrived.

They charged Velez with burglary, attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools, then released him pending a hearing under New Jersey’s bail reform law, Tamagny said.

