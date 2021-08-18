Boys Wounded In Paterson Drive-By

Two teenage boys were shot Tuesday night in Paterson, one in the arm and the other in the leg, responders said.

Witnesses reported a dark-colored minivan fleeing toward Arch Street after the 11 p.m. shooting on Jefferson Street near North Main Street. A vehicle also was struck, they said.

Both victims – one 15, the other 16 – were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

They didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

Police found the minivan abandoned at Keen and Summer streets, responders said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.