Boys Wounded In Paterson Drive-By

Jerry DeMarco
Jefferson and North Main Streets, Paterson
Jefferson and North Main Streets, Paterson Photo Credit: GoogleMaps / INSET: Passaic County Sheriff

Two teenage boys were shot Tuesday night in Paterson, one in the arm and the other in the leg, responders said.

Witnesses reported a dark-colored minivan fleeing toward Arch Street after the 11 p.m. shooting on Jefferson Street near North Main Street. A vehicle also was struck, they said.

Both victims – one 15, the other 16 – were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

They didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

Police found the minivan abandoned at Keen and Summer streets, responders said.

