A box truck ended up on the median on Route 287, clogging post-Labor Day traffic at the state line, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the mishap in Mahwah shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Three men were in the truck, which apparently was carrying exercise equipment for a Brooklyn-based freight company when it spun around in the rain and hit the divider.

