Bomb Threat Unfounded At Ridgewood High School

If it was an April Fool's joke, no one was laughing following a bomb threat that briefly disrupted the morning at Ridgewood High School.

A 911 caller on Friday morning claimed to have rigged explosives following an argument with his girlfriend, responders said.

Everyone remained in place while a search was conducted and the threat was deemed unfounded before the day quickly returned to normal. Village police kept parents and residents apprised via social media.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bomb Squad and K-9 Unit were among the responders.

Ridgewood police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office were investigating.

