BOMB SQUAD: Abandoned Gas Can With Rag Stuffed Into It Forces Evacuation Of Teaneck Complex

Glenpointe
Glenpointe Photo Credit: Sanzari Enterprises

The Glenpointe complex in Teaneck was evacuated after a gas can with a rag in it was found near a generator, authorities said Friday.

"We learned during the investigation that it may have been left there by a maintenance worker for one of the building tenants," Police Chief Glenn O'Reilly said.

As a precaution, police evacuated the Frank Burr Boulevard complex between Teaneck Road and Route 95 shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, the chief said.

The Bergen County Bomb Squad responded and determined the item wasn't suspicious, he said.

