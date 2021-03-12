Bogota Man Charged With Pulling Pair Of Paring Knives On Neighbor In Scooter Scrap

A Bogota man who got into a fight with a neighbor after nearly hitting him with a motorized scooter pulled two knives on him, borough police said.

Responding to a call of a fight on Central Avenue, Officers George Hondros and Matthew Luciano found Ryan Jimenez, 28, holding two paring knives that he used to threaten to kill the neighbor, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

Jimenez was charged with weapons possession and making terroristic threats and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.