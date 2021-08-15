Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Body Recovered From Passaic River

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Divers at the Passaic River.
Divers at the Passaic River. Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Authorities were trying to identify the body of an apparently homeless man who drowned Saturday in the Passaic River.

Witnesses said the man didn't know how to swim, ignored friends' insistence that he not go in, then went under in a deep pond on the Clifton side of the river, Clifton Deputy Fire Chief Craig Hopkins said.

Rescue teams from Clifton, Passaic and Wallington put boats in the water before a Bergen County Office of Emergency Management drone helped locate the body south of the Dundee Dam.

It had apparently been in the water more than an hour and a half before authorities got the call, responders said.

