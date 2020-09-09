Body Of NJ Swimmer Missing In Outer Banks Recovered

The body of a 34-year-old man from South Jersey, who disappeared while swimming in North Carolina's Outer Banks, has been found, authorities said.

Sundara Baskar Pooraswamy-Chinna, a citizen of India, was employed by an information technology firm in Maple Shade, Burlington County, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Pooraswamy-Chinna jumped from a rented pontoon boat about 12:30 p.m. on Labor Day to swim in Currituck Sound, the Commission said in a statement.

When Pooraswamy-Chinna began to struggle in the rough water, others on the boat tossed a life jacket. But the pontoon drifted away before the New Jersey man could be rescued, reports said.

Pooraswamy-Chinna's body was located about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday with help from a sonar device near where he was last seen, a commission officer said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.