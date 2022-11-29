Contact Us
Body Of Missing Man With Rockland Ties Found At Garden State Parkway Rest Stop: Sources

Brian Lenihan
Brian Lenihan Photo Credit: FAMILY PHOTO / BACKGROUND: Google Street View

The body of a missing Rockland County native was found at a Garden State Parkway rest stop in Montvale, just south of the state border, on Tuesday, responders said.

No foul play was suspected in the death of Brian Lenihan, they said.

Lenihan's brother, who is a police officer in Rockland, was canvassing the area when he found the body at the James Gandolfini Service Area in Montvale around noon on Nov. 29, sources told Daily Voice.

The body was found in a parked Ford Focus with North Carolina license plates that may have been there for more than a week, they said.

Lenihan, 43, who was reported last seen on Nov. 18, lived recently in Wilmington, NC. He still had ties to Pearl River, where he grew up, as well as the Orangetown area, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police are investigating.

