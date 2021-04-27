Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: FBI Charges Paterson Officers With Civil Rights Violations In Beating Of Arab-American Resident
Body Of Missing Central Jersey Teen Ty Sauer Found In National Park

Jon Craig
Ty Sauer
Ty Sauer Photo Credit: National Parks Service

The body of a missing 18-year-old Monmouth County man was found Monday in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, park officials said.

A preliminary identification of remains discovered in the park was made about two miles from where Ty Sauer was last seen on April 22, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

Searches found the remains on Monday, April 26 at 2:55 p.m., officials said.

Sauter's body was taken to a medical examiner’s office for a positive identification and to determine the cause of death, the park service said.

