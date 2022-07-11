Body Of Delaware River Boater Found Months After Disappearance: NJSP

One of two boaters who disappeared last November on the Delaware River has been found, authorities said.

The body of Brian S. Palangi, 26, was found in the waters near the Philadelphia Navy Yard on May 15, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said. The area is adjacent to the Eagle Point Refinery, on the Philadelphia side of the Delaware River.

Palangi's family had been notified but the information was not released publicly until Monday, July 11.

Palangi and Joseph P. McLaughlin, 24, both of Deptford Township, were aboard a 19-foot vessel that capsized in the river between Philadelphia and Gloucester County on Nov. 13, 2021. A third man on the boat was rescued by good Samaritans.

On this GoFundMe page, Palangi was described as "an amazing father, son, friend, teammate, and colleague who brought smiles to everyone who knew him."

Palangi graduated from Rutgers University- Camden with his Bachelor's Degree in health sciences. He also spent two years playing for the Rutgers men's soccer team, and served as the team's captain during the 2018 season, the page said.

In this GoFundMe page for McLaughlin, he was remembered as someone who loved his family and “had such a positive influence on everyone he has touched in his life.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.