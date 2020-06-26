Body Of Critically Endangered Whale Found Floating Off Jersey Shore Coast

The body of a critically endangered whale species was found floating off the Jersey Shore Thursday, federal authorities said.

The carcass of the North Atlantic right whale was spotted by an aerial survey team from the Center for Coastal studies off the coast of Elberon (part of Long Branch), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a statement.

A necropsy by the NOAA and Marine Mammal Stranding Center is under way to determine how the whale died, agency said in a statement.

Less than 400 North Atlantic right whales exist -- with less than 100 breeding females, NOAA Fisheries said.

This North Atlantic right whale is the first found dead in U.S. waters this year, but the 31st found dead in U.S. and Canadian waters since 2017 in an "unusual morality event" for the species, the NOAA said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.