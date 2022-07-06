Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Tied To Instagram-Related Kidnapping Busted With 1,100 Heroin Folds: Ridgefield Park PD
Body Of Canoeist Found In Ramapo River

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Halifax Road bridge over the Ramapo River in Mahwah.
Halifax Road bridge over the Ramapo River in Mahwah. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Authorities found the body of a canoeist in the Ramapo River, responders said.

Mahwah police notified the New Jersey State Police and Bergen County Prosecutor's Office after the body turned up -- with a canoe nearby -- near Ramapough Indian land off Halifax Road late Wednesday morning.

He'd apparently been in the water for multiple days and may have been the victim of a boating accident, responders said.

Authorities believe he's from the area.

Township firefighters were summoned to retrieve the body and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was called to collect evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

