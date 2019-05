Police were investigating a body of someone believed to have been homeless found on a Hawthorne bench Saturday morning.

The body was found in front of the Goffle Road Dunkin Donuts around 7:15 a.m. ParamedicsĀ from The Valley Hospital officially pronounced the individual dead shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The Hawthorne Police Department is handling the investigation.

Boyd A. Loving also contributed to this story.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.