Benny's Ice Cream Shoppe has relocated into its first home at Benny's Luncheonette in Fair Lawn.

JJ Great Tea -- a boba tea and fruit bar -- has repalced the Saddle River Road ice cream parlor, according to Yelp.

The cafe serves hot and cold bubble tea and fruit tea.

JJ Great TEA : 11-8 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn.

