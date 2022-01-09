Bob Saget Found Dead At 65

Actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Florida on Sunday. The Philadelphia native was 65.

The Orange County (Florida) Sheriff's Office confirmed the news in a tweet.

Saget graduated from Abington Senior High School and graduated from Temple University.

In 1987, Saget was cast as Danny Tanner in the hit TV series "Full House." Two years later, he landed the role as host of "America's Funniest Home Videos."

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.