BLUNT OBJECTS: 400 Pounds Of Weed Seized, Duo Detained In Bergen Traffic Stop

Two single, unemployed men from Queens hauling 400 pounds of pot were headed off by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives before they could get any further, authorities said.

Wenleng Shen, 29, and Wusong Jin, 30, who live together on 159th Street in Flushing -- between Northern Boulevard and Kissena Park -- remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Friday, March 3, following their arrests two days earlier.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his Narcotic Task Force seized the weed and detained the duo after stopping their vehicle as part of a drug investigation.

It comes just two weeks after the investigators seized more than a half-ton of pot and 50 pounds of edibles while charging five other jobless men from Queens with moving large drug shipments in and around Fort Lee.

You can legally possess up to six ounces under New Jersey’s relatively new marijuana laws. Any weight over that gets you ticketed or arrested. Major weight brings stiff fines.

Conservatively, wholesale estimates value five pounds of street herb anywhere between $7,500 and $11,000.

At that rate, the amount seized by Musella's detectives this week could fetch anywhere from $600,000 to $880,000 – of untaxed income -- if busted up and sold on the street.

The value of the weed depends on several factors, not the least of which is quality. Where it's due to be sold and in what amounts also play a role.

