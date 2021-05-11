Blackface Photo Of Newly Elected NJ Councilman Causes Outrage

An anti-racism group wants a newly-elected New Jersey borough councilman to quit or apologize for wearing blackface in a 2015 photo depicting him in blackface shared on Facebook.

Republican Vincent Kelly beat incumbent Democrats to win a seat on the Pitman Council in Tuesday’s election.

The Pitman Anti-Racist Collective issued a statement about the photo of Kelly dressed as rapper Flavor Flav.

Kelly in a statement to the Courier Post denied any wrongdoing. He said the photo was taken in 2008 and shared to Facebook in 2015, and was for a "theme couple" party. Kelly and his wife dressed up as Peg Bundy from "Married... With Children," while Kelly was Flavor Flav.

The photo is still accessible on Kelly’s Facebook page.

