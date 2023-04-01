Black Hawk Crash Kills NJ's Sgt. David Solinas Jr., 8 Other U.S. Soldiers

A 23-year-old New Jersey man was identified among the nine U.S. Army soldiers killed in this week's Black Hawk helicopter crash during a nighttime training exercise in Kentucky.

Sgt. David Solinas Jr. was killed when two HH-60 Black Hawk, medical evacuation helicopters collided during a routine training mission on Wednesday, March 29, in a residential field in Fort Campbell Kentucky.

All nine service members occupying both helicopters were killed (scroll for photos).

Gov. Phil Murphy honored Solinas' death in ordering flags be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, April 4.

"At just 23 years of age, David already left an imprint on his community and his service will not be forgotten," he said in a statement. "We send our deepest condolences to Sgt. Solinas’ family and loved ones."

Solinas played rugby and wrestled at River Dell High School before graduating in 2018, and went on to play rugby for Norwich University, in Vermont.

