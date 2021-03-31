Bird Brain: NJ-Bound Traveler Caught By Customs With Finches Hidden In Hair Rollers

You might ask yourself why a Guyanese traveler headed to New Jersey was found at JFK Airport trying to smuggle in a flock of finches tucked into hair rollers.

The answer: Singing competitions.

The winner sings the fastest and longest.

U.S. Customs and Border Protections reported seizing and quarantining 29 of the petite black songbirds this past weekend before turning them over to the federal Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services.

The 26-year-old traveler was fined $300, not charged criminally and sent on his way back to Guyana, authorities said.

It's happened before at Kennedy and other area airports. Most come from Guyana and curlers seem to be the most popular vessel.

The illegal birds ordinarily sell for $3,000 each -- with the more talented fetching up to $5,000, authorities say.

Although their species aren't endangered, finch smuggling is the kind that federal officials say could bring a new wave of the avian flu to United States poultry.

An avian flu outbreak in 2015 killed or took more than 50 million commercial turkeys and laying hens out of the market – for a loss estimated at more than $1 billion.

The birds turned up during a secondary baggage check at the Queens airport, Customs officials said.

“Customs and Border Protection officers and agriculture specialists face a very complex and challenging task and that is to protect our nation, our citizens, our agricultural resources and our economic security, and they meet that challenge with extraordinary commitment and vigilance,” said Marty C. Raybon, the acting director of field operations for CBP’s New York Field Office.

“CBP agriculture specialists have extensive training and experience in the biological sciences and agricultural inspection,” the agency wrote. “They examine international trade shipments and traveler baggage every day in the search for invasive insects, federal noxious weeds, and plant and animal diseases that could have a serious impact on our national agricultural resources.

“During a typical day last year, CBP agriculture specialists across the nation seized 3,091 prohibited plant, meat, animal byproducts, and soil, and intercepted 250 insect pests at U.S. ports of entry.”

