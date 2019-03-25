Bill Giving Terminally Ill Right To Suicide Passes New Jersey Senate

A bill that would give terminally ill patients the right to end their lives through medical assistance is on its way to Gov. Phil Murphy's desk.

The Senate voted 41-33 to pass (A1504), the “Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act" on Monday. If passed by Murphy, who said he plans on signing the bill, New Jersey would become the eighth state in the U.S. that would allow doctors to write lethal prescriptions to terminally ill patients.

“Allowing terminally ill and dying residents the dignity to make end-of-life decisions according to their own consciences is the right thing to do," Murphy said.

"I look forward to signing this legislation into law.”

