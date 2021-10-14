Bill Cosby Accused Of Sexual Assault In NJ According To Newly Filed Lawsuit

Bill Cosby is accused of drugging and raping woman at an Atlantic City hotel several decades ago, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday morning.

Lili Bernard met Bill Cosby on the set of “The Cosby Show,” she is accusing him of drugging and raping her Atlantic City hotel in Aug. 1990, according to a lawsuit filed in New Jersey federal court Thursday.

She claims the month after she met Cosby he, "persuaded, induced, enticed and/or coerced” her to meet up to discuss her career, according to the lawsuit.

Cosby set up transportation for Bernard, the lawsuit states.

After having a meal, the two moved to dining room of a Trump Taj Mahal suite, where Cosby allegedly prepared a non-alcoholic drink for Bernard, according to the lawsuit.

After having the beverage, Bernard began to lose consciousness, according to the lawsuit.

Bernard recalls saying “no” as he allegedly undressed her, she states in the lawsuit.

Bernard claims she awoke to Cosby raping her but continued to go in-and-out of consciousness all night, according to the lawsuit.

The following morning, Bernard was sat by Cosby who “dressed her quickly, handed money and walked her to a waiting car," the lawsuit states.

Bernard claims he threatened to destroy and "erase" her career if she spoke out, according to the lawsuit.

Bernard is one of at least 60 women who have come forward accusing Cosby, according to NBC News.

Cosby was released from a Pennsylvania prison in June after his 2018 conviction-- for three counts of aggravated indecent assault in Pennsylvania and sentencing for up to 10 years in prison, was overturned, as Daily Voice previously reported.

"I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me. Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain and shame every day of my life," Bernard said in a press release Thursday.

The is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

