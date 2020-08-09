'Bigger, Better' Buses, New Stops Coming To NJ Transit's Busiest Bus Route

NJ Transit is rolling out a series of improvements its busiest bus route.

Already one of the busiest NJ Transit lines in the state, Hoboken's line No. 126 will be getting new buses along with new and relocated stops, the company said Tuesday.

The new buses and stops coming to line No. 126 -- one of the busiest NJ Transit bus routes in the state -- are expected to reduce wait times and promote social distancing on board, according to NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett.

The new buses being deployed on the route will increase onboard customer capacity by 65 percent, compared to an average commuter bus. The new buses will come equipped with low floors to speed up the boarding and alighting processes, wheelchair ramps, an improved intercom system, USB charging ports and camera systems for customer safety.

NJ TRANSIT is in the process of replacing all of the current 85 articulated buses to the fleet, and adding 25 additional articulated buses to expand the fleet to 110.

Other improvements and new stops include:

Moving the stop at 6th and Clinton streets one block south to 5th Street. The new stop location is longer than the previous one at 6th, allowing more room for larger articulated buses, and boasts a wider sidewalk, allowing for a large shelter and other amenities. Moving from 6th Street to the new location at 5th Street also prevents buses from blocking the intersection and a private driveway, as well as the intersection’s pedestrian crosswalk. The new bus stop at 5th Street includes proper layover space for buses in an effort to help NJ TRANSIT improve service and reduce wait times during peak periods farther uptown along the 126 route on Clinton Street.

Adding a stop on Clinton Street between 7th and 8th. With this additional stop, there will now be a stop every other block between Observer Highway and 11th Street. This site was chosen specifically to minimize the impact on curbside parking in the area.

Formalizing the “courtesy stop” at Willow Avenue and 2nd Street. Previously an unsigned and unscheduled stop, the new stop will serve an area that had an unusually long distance between stops.

Updated parking restrictions prohibiting parking during the 4 to 7 p.m. rush hour at bus stops. Until now, buses have often been unable to pull to the curb due to the presence of parked vehicles, leading to unsafe conditions and extra traffic congestion. “No parking” signage has been updated as part of this improvement.

"Hoboken is committed to working with our partners in government to improve our mass transit infrastructure, and we are thrilled to modernize our bus stops in partnership with NJ TRANSIT,” Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla said.

"Along with the new, articulated buses, Hoboken residents will have improved access and shorter wait times during rush hour and have more reliable transit into New York City."

NJ TRANSIT worked in coordination with personnel from Hoboken’s Department of Transportation and Parking as well as the Office of the City Engineer culminating in a comprehensive plan to increase capacity and access along the route.

These upgrades come as the City of Hoboken makes its own streetscape improvements, including more signage, better striping and other pedestrian-safety features.

