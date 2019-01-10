Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Accused FedEx Impersonator Found With Loaded Gun During Fair Lawn Traffic stop
News

BIG WINNER: $9.5 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Newark

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
This Newark store sold a winning lottery ticket good for a huge prize
This Newark store sold a winning lottery ticket good for a huge prize Photo Credit: Google

A winning ticket in Monday's Pick 6 drawing good for a $9.5 million jackpot was sold at a Newark store, state lottery officials said.

The ticket was sold at Pilot Travel Center, 400 Doremus Ave. The owner of the business will get $10,000.

The winning numbers were: 14A ticket, 22, 26, 29, 36 and 48. The XTRA Multiplier was: 03. The jackpot for the Pick-6 game has reset to $2 million. The next drawing will be held Thursday.

Acting Executive Director James Carey said, “I look forward to meeting the winner of this significant jackpot prize and learning how it may impact their life.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.