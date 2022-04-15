Contact Us
Big Brush Fire At Bergen-Rockland Border Threatens Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Friday's brush fire affected property on both sides of the Bergen/Rockland border.
Friday's brush fire affected property on both sides of the Bergen/Rockland border. Photo Credit: Tevaland

A brush fire along the Bergen/Rockland border temporarily closed the Ramapo Reservation after sending a column of smoke skyward that could be seen in Westchester.

A live wire smoldering on a tree apparently ignited the blaze on Brandt Road in the Ramapo Mountains in Hillburn, bringing firefighters from both counties, shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 15.

Of immediate concern was the non-profit Tevaland animal sanctuary on the New York side, as well as a home on Split Rock Road in Mahwah with propane tanks.

Neither was damaged, responders said.

"We are grateful to all the firefighters," the homeowner told Daily Voice. "It was scary moving towards our building."

Responders included firefighters from Mahwah, Suffern, Hillcrest, Tallman, Stony Point and Thiells.

The mostly-lef fire was declared under control shortly before 6 p.m.

The Ramapo Reservation remained closed on Saturday for an investigation and remedial work.

