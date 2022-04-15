Contact Us
Big Brush Fire At Bergen-Rockland Border Threatens Animal Sanctuary

Jerry DeMarco
Friday's brush fire affected property on both sides of the Bergen/Rockland border.
Friday's brush fire affected property on both sides of the Bergen/Rockland border. Photo Credit: Tevaland

A brush fire along the Bergen/Rockland border threatened an animal sanctuary and a nearby home while sending a column of smoke skyward that could be seen in Westchester.

The blaze broke out on Brandt Road in the Ramapo Mountains in Hillburn, bringing firefighters from both counties, shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 15.

Of immediate concern was the non-profit Tevaland animal sanctuary on the New York side, as well as a home on Split Rock Road in Mahwah with propane tanks.

Responders evacuated the home as flames drew as close as 50 feet.

Responders included firefighters from Mahwah, Suffern, Hillcrest, Tallman, Stony Point and Thiells, as well as a New Jersey State Forest Fire Service helicopter that collected water from a nearby pond to help douse the flames.

The fire was declared under control shortly before 6 p.m.

