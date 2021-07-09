Biden Touring 2 NJ Towns Devastated By Hurricane Ida

President Joe Biden will be touring two New Jersey towns devastated by Hurricane Ida on Tuesday.
He will receive a briefing from officials in Hillsborough Township before touring a neighborhood in Manville. He will then visit Jamaica, Queens.
Biden last week signed disaster declarations for New Jersey and New York, giving them access to federal assistance.
Twenty-seven people in New Jersey were killed in last week's storm, Gov. Phil Murphy said.
