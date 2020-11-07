Biden Projected 46th President After Pennsylvania Win

Democrat Joe Biden won Pennsylvania Saturday morning, putting him on the path to becoming the 46th president of the United States.

Biden surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to take the presidency, the Associated Press reported at 11:25 a.m.

The former vice president holds narrow leads over incumbent President Donald Trump in key swing states, including Wisconsin and Michigan, as well as Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.

Biden is expected to address the nation later in the day Saturday, along with his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, who will become the first female and first person of color to be vice president.

Lots of honking and cheering on Broad street in Philadelphia. People are cheering from their cars pic.twitter.com/ebp1ISTo0u — Sam Levine (@srl) November 7, 2020

when people are REJOICING in the street... you know it was bad. this is a video taken in Philadelphia by my family who lives there pic.twitter.com/WLBTCKCq1x — Q (@QQuinncy) November 7, 2020

Election officials had been sorting through mail-in ballots for days. Biden pulled past Trump Friday morning, but it's been a cliffhanger all along in Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state.

"Character, justice and decency were on the ballot," the Biden campaign said in a statement. "Character, justice and decency won."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.