Bicyclist, 14, From Ridgewood Struck By SUV In Glen Rock

A 14-year-old boy from Ridgewood who was struck on his bicycle at a Glen Rock intersection was expected to survive serious injuries, authorities said.

Witnesses told police that a 2016 Chevy Equinox driven by a 40-year-old Oakland man had the green light on Prospect Street when the bicyclist suddenly rode in front of him and was struck at Grove Street at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The driver told them that he "did not see the bicyclist prior to the collision and was not even sure what side of the street [he] entered the intersection from," the chief said.

Members of the Ridgewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the boy to the trauma unit at St. Joseph's University Medical Center with injuries that Ackermann said didn't appear life-threatening.

Speed wasn't a factor and summonses weren't warranted, the chief said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office assisted Glen Rock police at the scene, he noted.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this story.

