BEWARE: Coronavirus Scammers Calling, Texting, Emailing, Visiting Victims

As if there wasn’t enough to worry about: Authorities are warning New Jereyans to beware of coronavirus scams.

Stay alert and be wary of any call, text, email or stranger at your door, state Attorney Gurbir S. Grewal and officials with the state Division of Consumer Affairs said.

Among their warnings:

Representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aren’t going door-to-door for any reason, so be sure not to let anyone in who claims to be from the CDC and make sure you call police immediately;

There are countless in-store or online advertisements for products that claim to cure or prevent COVID-19 – no such cure or preventative medicine is available;

Cybercriminals are sending emails trying to get recipients to open links or attachments that may direct them to malicious websites or deliver malware. Don’t fall for it. Stay away from COVID-19 related information that does not come from a trusted source to avoid exposing your personal information;

The information you find online is only as good as it source, so always keep that in mind;

Don’t accept unsolicited calls – whether it’s for health insurance, some knod of Medicare or Medicaid benefit, or a cure or treatment for COVID-19;

Scammers are calling people and impersonating CDC employees, asking victims to send money overseas to adopt a pet being held at a quarantine station. The CDC does not quarantine pets, nor would it ever ask for payment to bring an animal into the U.S.

