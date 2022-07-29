Best Hospitals In NJ Ranked In Newly Released Report

US News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in New Jersey.

At the very top are Morristown Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.

Morristown Medical Center was nationally ranked in three specialties, while HUMC was nationally ranked in four specialties.

Ninety-eight hospitals in the Garden State were evaluated, with the addition of health equity and cancer ratings.

15. Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Camden

13. Tie between Ocean University Medical Center in Brick and Jefferson Health-Stratford, Cherry Hill and Washington Township

6. Ties between Virtua Voorhees Hospital, Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Englewood Hospital, Cooper University Health Care-Camden, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

5. Overlook Medical Center

4. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

3. The Valley Hospital

2. HUMC

1. Morristown Medical Center

Click here for the complete rankings.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.