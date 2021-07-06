Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

Bergenfield Man Dies Of Apparent Suicide

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bergenfield police
Bergenfield police Photo Credit: BERGENFIELD PD

A Bergenfield man died of an apparent suicide at his home early Monday evening, authorities confirmed.

The 40-year-old man shot himself dead with a hollow-point in an upstairs bedroom while his wife was downstairs at their home off Prospect Avenue near the Dumont border shortly after 5:30 p.m., responders said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of a single gunshot wound, they said.

Borough police and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office responded. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified.

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.