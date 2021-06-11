Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
News

Bergenfield Home Ravaged By Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
21 East Clinton Avenue, Bergenfield
21 East Clinton Avenue, Bergenfield Photo Credit: Englewood FD

UPDATE: Fire ravaged a Bergenfield home early Friday.

A resident and her son got out safely after the three-alarm East Clinton Avenue blaze -- just off South Washington Avenue -- broke out around 7 a.m., friends and neighbors said.

Flames tore through the second floor into the attic as the fire spread.

Firefighters had the blaze doused within an hour, then remained to douse pockets of flame.

A home behind it also was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

From South Washington Avenue.

Chris Cudina for DAILY VOICE

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Bogota, Dumont, Englewood, Hackensack, Teaneck and Tenafly.

No injuries were reported.

Aftermath

Bergenfield Mayor Arvin Amatorio

Firefighters protected neighboring homes while dousing the East Clinton Avenue blaze.

Bergenfield Mayor Arvin Amatorio

