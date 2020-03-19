Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Breaking News: Bergen County Jail Corrections Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus, 7 Others Self-Quarantine
News

Bergenfield Continues To Pay Part-Time Borough Workers Furloughed By Coronavirus

Jerry DeMarco
Mayor Arvin Amatorio
Mayor Arvin Amatorio Photo Credit: COURTESY: Mayor's Office

The borough of Bergenfield will continue to pay its crossing guards, library staff and other part-timers furloughed because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

This way, those workers – most of whom are borough residents -- “will still be able to put food on the table and take care of their families,” Mayor Arvin Amatorio said.

The order remains in effect through April 3, the mayor said, adding that the borough may enact additional measures after that.

“While the public health danger of the COVID-19 outbreak continues to be our top concern, the devastating economic effects on working families are also becoming very clear,” Amatorio said. “As elected leaders it’s up to us to lead by example.

“We hope that this kind of economic relief will become a model for both the public sector and private sector going forward as we all work to manage this crisis.”

For information about how Bergenfield is handling COVID-19: bergenfield.com .

