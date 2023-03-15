Bergenfield Construction Worker, 52, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen

A construction worker from Bergenfield was charged with sexually assaulting a pre-teen, authorities said.

Julio Valencia, 52, was being held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest on Tuesday, March 14, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He's charged with sexual assault and child endangerment, the prosecutor said.

The alleged actions occurred “on more than on occasion,” Musella said.

Detectives from his Special Victims Unit are investigating with borough police, who initially alerted them to the allegations, he said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.