Bergenfield Bus Driver Charged With Collecting, Sharing Child Porn

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Romy A. Sanchez
Romy A. Sanchez Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A married bus driver from Bergenfield was charged with collecting and trafficking child pornography.

Romy A. Sanchez, 50, remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Sanchez was arrested Friday on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography during a warranted search of his Liberty Gardens apartment, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Sanchez “used the Internet to view, download, or possess approximately 82 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children, in addition to sharing such files,” Musella said.  

