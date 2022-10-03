Bergen Tech Building Briefly Sheltered After Trespasser Enters Adult School In Hackensack

A trespasser brought city police and Bergen County sheriff's officers to an adult school in Hackensack while prompting a shelter-in-place at the high school next door.

A man wearing a hoodie who apparently is an ex-student showed up at the Bergen County Technical Schools Adult and Continuing Education building in the middle of the morning on Monday, Sept. 3, responders said.

After parking at the Boston Market, he walked inside the school and was spotted by someone who notified authorities.

A half-dozen or so units responded and the Bergen County Technical High School next door was briefly sheltered in place.

The emergency was quickly lifted once the responding officers sorted the situation out.

