Bergen Scam Victim Literally Gift-Wraps $25,000 In Cash

Yes, it’s difficult to believe, but an unwitting North Jersey victim gift-wrapped $25,000 in cash for a scammer to steal.

Literally.

It happened in Glen Rock, where a resident got a pop-up home computer message “directing them to contact Apple/Microsoft due to an issue with their computer,” Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The victim used the number provided by the scammer rather than do an independent search for whom to call, the chief said.

A purported representative who answered told the resident that it would cost $25,000 to resolve the issue.

So the victim withdrew the cash from the bank. Then, as directed, the resident wrapped the stacks in aluminum foil and placed them in a gift-wrapped shoe box on the front porch, Ackermann said.

The driver who picked it up the next morning said to expect a call in the next 10 minutes resolving the computer issue, the chief said.

You know what happened next: Nothing.

It was at that point that the resident finally realized what was going on and called police, Ackermann said.

At that point it's usually too late, authorities say. His detectives were nonetheless hoping to develop some leads, the chief said.

