Bergen Prosecutor: Yonkers Money Launderer Had $11,691 Cash Stashed In No-Longer-Secret Car Box

Jerry DeMarco
The cash was stashed in an “electronically operated aftermarket hidden compartment," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

An accused money launderer from Yonkers was busted in Teaneck with $11,691 in dirty cash stashed in a secret compartment of his car, authorities said.

Pascual Ciriaco, 49, who’s married and unemployed, was taken into custody following the stop by Narcotic Task Force detectives who’d been tipped off that he was “transporting bulk amounts of currency,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Ciariaco had stashed the cash in an “electronically operated aftermarket hidden compartment” in his vehicle, the prosecutor said.

Detectives charged him with money laundering and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

