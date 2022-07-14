Bergen Prosecutor: Man Living Near School Forced Kids To Send Nude Pics, Other Victims Possible

A man who lives steps from an East Rutherford grammar school exchanged obscene photos with juveniles, threatened to share images of those who wouldn’t send him more and deleted nude photos of a 14-year-old girl after investigators got wise to him, authorities said.

And that's not all.

There may be additional victims, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Thursday.

Damien Imbriano, a 22-year-old facilities coordinator, “used the Internet to engage in conduct (that) would debauch the morals of a child, sent obscene material to a child, and engaged in extortion by threatening to share sexually explicit photos of juvenile victims if additional photos were not received,” Musella said.

Imbriano also tried to obstruct the investigation “by deleting photos of a nude 14-year-old female victim from his mobile device after being contacted by law enforcement,” the prosecutor added.

Members of Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit seized Imbriano during a raid Wednesday at his Chadwick Street home across from the Pre-K through 4th-grade McKenzie School and just around the corner from a pizzeria.

Imbriano has remained held in the Bergen County Jail since then, charged with extortion, debauching the morals of a child, providing obscene material to a child and obstruction.

The investigation is continuing, Musella emphasized.

He urged any parent or guardian who received “inappropriate communications” from the social media account Damien_5.7 to contact his tip line immediately: (201) 226-5532. Callers can remain confidential.

