Bergen Prosecutor: Hudson Machine Operator, 42, Sexually Assaulted Pre-Teen In Fairview

Bergen County authorities charged a machine operator from Jersey City with sexually assaulting a pre-teen in Fairview nearly a decade ago.

Alejandro Morales Alonzo, 42, was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault on a victim under 13 and one count each of sexual assault by contact and child endangerment, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Monday.

Musella said there were at least two incidents, which are alleged to have occurred in the summer of 2012, according to court records.

Morales Alonzo was arrested late last week following an investigation by Musella’s Special Victims Unit and Fairview police, the prosecutor said.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.