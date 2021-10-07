Bergen Prosecutor: Driver Bites Detective, Tries To Disarm Another In 22-Pound Cocaine Stop

A driver bit one detective's hand while trying to disarm another following a traffic stop that Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said turned up 22 pounds of cocaine.

Jaycomm Grave Ramos, 28, and his passenger, Eshaniel Moyano, 20, both of Philadelphia, remained held Wednesday in the county jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following their arrests two days earlier in Ridgefield.

Detectives with his Narcotics Task Force found most of the coke in an "electronically operated hidden compartment" in their 2012 Honda Pilot, Musella said.

Another couple of pounds were in a backpack on the back seat, he said.

Moyano was arrested without incident and was charged with first-degree possession of drugs for sale.

Ramos tried to flee, then bit one investigator while trying to grab the gun of another, Musella said.

He was charged with the same possession count, as well as aggravated assault on a police officer, trying to disarm a police officer and resisting arrest, the prosecutor said.

