Bergen Prosecutor: Career Criminal Nabbed With 5,000 Heroin Folds, Crack In Garfield Stop

An ex-con with a 25-year history of mostly drug-related convictions had 100 heroin bricks in his SUV when he was stopped in Garfield, authorities said.

David Clay, 45, of Paterson remained held in the Bergen County Jail awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of carrying both the 5,000 heroin folds and a half-ounce of crack for sale.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his Narcotic Task Force and Garfield police stopped the unemployed dealer's 2007 Audi Q7 Monday on River Road.

Musella estimated the value of the drugs found in the vehicle at $15,000.

Clay, a purported Bloods member who was also wanted on four warrants out of Passaic County, has an extensive criminal history stretching back to 1995, records show.

Clay has served time in no fewer than three instances over that time following several convictions in Passaic and Mercer counties, including a plot to smuggle drugs into a state prison.

