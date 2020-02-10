Bergen Prosecutor Asks Parents To Check After Youth Program Director Swaps Nude Pics With Kid

UPDATE: The recently-hired director of a before- and after-school program in Saddle Brook exchanged nude images with a victim under 16 and had conversations on social media with several juveniles that "included sexually explicit dialogue," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

Jack T. Anderson, 25, of Fair Lawn, also met with one of the minors at least three separate times, the prosecutor said.

Anderson has worked extensively with youngsters the past several years in New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts, records show.

Musella asked that any parent or guardian who determines that their child received inappropriate communications from the online screen names “wrestler94” or “jtanderson94” immediately contact his office's tip line at (201) 226-5532.

Anderson remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail, awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The Fair Lawn High School graduate is charged with:

Producing child pornography;

Luring, enticing a child;

Sharing obscene material with a minor;

Child endangerment through sexual conduct.

Anderson became a director with KinderCare Education at Work, the parent company of the Champions program, in August, records show.

Musella said his Special Victims and Cyber Crimes units investigated and arrested Anderson following a tip from Fair Lawn police.

While not identifying him by name, Saddle Brook Schools Supt. Danielle M. Shanley, in turn, informed parents that "a Champions employee was arrested [Thursday] and an investigation is ongoing."

"At this time, none of the allegations involve Saddle Brook students," the superintendent wrote in a message.

"We are cooperating with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and will provide additional information to the community as we are permitted to do so," the message says.

"We assure you that the individual will not be returning to Saddle Brook schools, and all steps are being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff," the superintendent added.

Anderson was a site director with the YMCA of Great Boston in Woburn, Massachusetts from August 2018 until this past May, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before that, Anderson was with Americorps, where he "dedicated over 1700 hours to more than 130 third and fourth grade children to improve their English, Language Arts, Math and behavior within 10 months" and "created a safe and creative environment daily for all the students to feel comfortable being themselves," the profile says.

Anderson was also a teen director at New York YMCA camps in Huguenot, NY from June through August 2016, according to his resume.

He's also been a Big Brother for nearly eight years "working with a Little Brother and just hanging out with him and do[ing] some cool activities" and a Big Buddy for nearly 6½ years with Comfort Zone Camp, a bereavement program for children 7 to 17 who've lost a parent, sibling, or primary caregiver, it says.

Champions, meanwhile, bills itself as a "leading out-of-school time provider of extended learning and education programs for school-age children. Champions programs are offered at more than 425 sites in 16 states and Washington D.C."

