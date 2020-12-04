Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

Bergen NJ Turnpike Stop: Kilo Of Coke Found In Secret Compartments, South Jersey Pair Busted

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Pedro Luciano, Paul Harris
Pedro Luciano, Paul Harris Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives found not one but two electronically-operated compartments holding more than two pounds of cocaine when they stopped two South Jersey men on the NJ Turnpike, authorities said.

They arrested the driver, identified as Pedro A. Luciano, 32, of Willingboro and Paul Harris, 35, of Camden, both unemployed, following Wednesday’s southbound Route 95 stop in Carlstadt near MetLife Stadium, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Luciano and Harris were charged with possession with the intent to sell a kilo of cocaine.

The Narcotics Task Force detectives sent them to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge order them released pending future court action less than 24 hours later.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.