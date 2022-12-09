Bergen Motorist Severely Injured In Rear-End Crash Receives $760,000 Settlement

UPDATE: A Bergen County woman received a $760,000 settlement after she was seriously injured when her car was rammed from behind on a busy Oradell street, according to a published report.

Mary Kathlynne "Kat" Flanders, 47, was stopped in traffic on Kinderkamack Road on April 29, 2017 when another vehicle rear-ended hers, the New Jersey Law Journal reported.

The impact knocked her vehicle into the one in front of her, the report says.

Flanders suffered four herniated discs and nerve damage, among other serious injuries, according to the Law Journal.

Spinal injections didn't work, forcing her to get a discogram and a posterior-lateral fusion, the report says.

"Flanders also had injections into her thoracic and cervical spine, and incurred $200,000 in medical bills above her PIP policy," the Law Journal story quotes her attorney, Kate Caraballo, as saying. "She is expected to need fusion surgery in the future, at a projected cost of more than $200,000."

Flanders had been the founder and CEO of a spray-tanning business in Old Tappan, but the severity of her injuries left her unable to continue, the attorney said.

A lawsuit was filed in Superior Court in Hackensack against the other driver, Yasmin Trimble of Emerson, according to the Law Journal story.

That suit was settled for $760,000, the report says.

FULL STORY: Motorist Injured in Rear-End Accident Paid $760,000 To Resolve Bergen County Suit (New Jersey Law Journal)

