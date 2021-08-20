Bergen Man Charged With Molesting Passaic County Girl

A North Arlington man was arrested early Friday and charged with molesting a 15-year-old child at a Woodland Park home.

David Romero, 34, was taken into custody after detectives interviewed the alleged victim and multiple witnesses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Romero is charged with second-degree sexual assault, attempted sexual assault and child endangerment, Valdes said.

He remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing next week.

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence. They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

