Bergen Man, 20, Dog Killed In 3-Car PIP Crash: NYSP

A 20-year-old North Jersey man has been identified as the victim who was killed, along with his dog, in a crash on the Palisades Parkway in New York.

Cyrus A. Silverio, of Hackensack was in a black 2001 BMW when he and two other cars collided in Clarkstown at 10 p.m. Thursday, April 10, NY State Trooper Steven Nevel said.

All three vehicles came to a rest on the west shoulder in the southbound lanes. Silverio was pronounced dead at the scene along with his dog, Nevel said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The New York State Police are asking anyone who may have seen these vehicles prior to the crash or who may have witnessed the crash to call Senior Investigator Carmen Goffredo at 845-344-5300 and reference SJS # 11370980.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.