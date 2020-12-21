Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bergen Mailman Charged With Collecting 2,900 Child Porn Files

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
John Bianchini
John Bianchini Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 65-year-old letter carrier from Ridgefield Park was arrested Monday and charged with handling more than 2,900 child porn images.

Cyber Crimes Unit detectives and village police seized John Bianchini during a warranted search of his Highland Place home, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectves also seized 11 ounces of pot, he said.

Bianchi was targeted after an investigation found that he “used the Internet, including the ‘Dark Web’ (also referred to as the ‘Darknet’), to view, download, or possess approximately 2,908 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children,” Musella said.

Bianchini, who’s married, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on child porn and drug possession charges.

Musella thanked Ridgefield Park police for their assistance, as well as the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and Lyndhurst and Ramsey police, who all participate in the Bergen County Cyber Crimes Task Force. 

