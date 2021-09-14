Bergen Ex-Con Charged With 3 Attempted Murder Counts In Shooting Outside Mother's In Wayne

A South Hackensack parolee who’s spent the majority of the past decade in prison fired shots at a trio of people outside Mother's Ale House in Wayne, authorities charged.

Robert Jackson, 33, was captured by South Hackensack police in the area of Grove Street and Phillips Avenue last week and turned over to authorities in Passaic County.

A judge in Paterson on Monday ordered that he remain held in the county jail on charges that include three counts of attempted murder.

Authorities didn’t say what they believe prompted the gunfire outside the popular nightspot off Route 23 shortly after 2 a.m. Sept. 5.

Jackson fled in a vehicle after firing several shots at three men – one, 22, from Westfield, another 20, from Budd Lake, and the third, 19, from Spring Lake, authorities said.

No one was struck, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff and South Hackensack Police Chief Joseph Terraccino said in a joint announcement.

Jackson was known to police, having been arrested – and convicted -- on a variety of charges. Altogether, he’s spent nearly seven years in state prison in two separate stretches since 2012.

Jackson was on parole for a previous conviction when he sold $10,000 worth of heroin to undercover police in Hopatcong after taking a cab there from Paterson, authorities said.

Although he was sentenced to a maximum of 11 years, records show Jackson was released in April 2020 after serving 6½ years.

Jackson also was involved in a parental abduction case in 2012. Police at the time said he took his 2-year-old daughter by force from a babysitter at the child’s mother’s home in Bogota.

Jackson is charged in the Wayne shooting with three counts of attempted murder, as well as various weapons counts, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

